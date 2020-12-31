Cristian Portu Gives Real Sociedad 1-0 Lead In Basque Derby December 31, 2020 14:12 1:17 min Cristian Portu gives Real Sociedad an early 1-0 lead in the Basque derby. Athletic Club Real Sociedad Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Cristian Portu -Latest Videos 1:17 min Portu Gives Real Sociedad 1-0 Lead In Basque Derby 0:30 min Hazard Needs Time To Return To His Best - Zidane 0:31 min Simeone Demands More After Hitting 500-Game Mark 9:00 min Real Madrid Held To A Draw By Elche 1:48 min Chaves Penalty Equalizes For Elche Against Madrid 1:28 min Modric Scores Real Madrid Opener Against Elche 4:46 min Aspas Leads RC Celta Past Huesca 6:18 min Atleti Beat Getafe In Milestone Game For Cholo 1:16 min Seoane Cuts RC Celta Lead Over Huesca 0:57 min Ronaldo: I Want To Play For Many, Many Years