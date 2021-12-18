A Covid-hit Real Madrid trained on Saturday ahead of their La Liga match at home to Cadiz on Sunday.

The league leaders lost Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, and back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to Covid on Thursday, a day after both midfielder Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.

Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, son of coach Ancelotti, was also hit by the virus.

Modric has tested negative on the eve of the match but will still be left out of the squad.

Ancelotti said all those infected among players and staff are feeling well.