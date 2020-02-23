Correa Pulls Atleti Level Against Villarreal February 23, 2020 21:42 1:19 min Angel Correa scores in 40' to draw Atletico Madrid level with Villarreal at the Wanda Metropolitano. Villarreal Atletico Madrid La Liga Angel Correa -Latest Videos 0:39 min Pablo Scores On Sergio Rico Mistake To Make It 2-2 1:02 min Marquinhos Makes It 2-1 For PSG 1:19 min Correa Pulls Atleti Level Against Villarreal 1:05 min Cavani Hits 200 Goals For PSG With Equalizer 4:13 min Sevilla Hammer High-Flying Getafe 0:45 min Ui-Jo Hwang Gives Bordeaux An Early Lead Over PSG 1:17 min Alcacer Gives Villarreal Lead Over Atleti 1:25 min Rodrygo Out For El Clasico After Castilla Red Card 1:16 min Fernando Doubles Sevilla's Lead Over Getafe 5:45 min Niang Stars as Rennes Rally Against Nimes