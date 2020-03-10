Coronavirus Forces LaLiga Behind Closed Doors March 10, 2020 12:57 0:30 min Fearing the spread of the coronavirus, LaLiga confirms the next two weeks of matches will be played behind closed doors Matches in LaLiga and the Segunda Division will be played behind closed doors for at least the next two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak in Spain. Soccer La Liga -Latest Videos 1:38 min Courtois And Marcelo Out For Champions League 6:59 min Barcelona And Napoli To Play Behind Closed Doors 6:58 min Jesus Seeks Resolution To Flamengo Dispute 6:59 min Magisterial: UCL Last-16 Predictions 1:08 min Serie A Suspension Ratified by Italian PM 0:52 min COVID-19 Leaves Serie A In Chaos 0:34 min Arteta: Man City Are Very Unlucky 0:52 min Coronavirus: Italy Suspends All Sport Until April 25:19 min Sports Burst - Does Anyone Want to Win LaLiga? 0:31 min Mayweather Hints at Newcastle Bid