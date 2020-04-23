The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is the stuff of legend.

For over a century the two biggest and most successful clubs in Spanish history have been squaring off against each other in a conflict that divides a nation.

When it comes to El Clasico, there is no neutral ground. Usually calm, cool and collected types turn into hysterical, fist-shaking fanatics whenever Los Blancos cross paths with Los Culés.

So history was made when, on November 19th, 2005, Ronaldinho elicited a standing ovation from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian became only the second opposition player in history - after Diego Maradona - to draw applause from the Madrid faithful, following a dazzling performance that helped guide Barcelona to a 3-0 win on enemy soil.

This Friday, April 24th, beIN SPORTS will relive that occasion in the first of a new series that will revisit some of the most epic encounters between world soccer's fiercest rivals.

#ClasicoAtHome is a fun and interactive trip in time that takes viewers back to some of the greatest moments in the history of this rivalry. And fans can be part of the conversation by interacting with on-air presenters Andres Cordero and Eric Krakauer, as well as with each other.

Not only will viewers get to relive some of the most immortal moments, featuring some of the best players the game has every seen, but they will also get to look back at how the game has evolved and changed over the years.

How and Where to Watch

beIN SPORTS will air a different game each Friday at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, beginning on April 24th

You can watch all the action - and be part of the conversation - on our free, 24/7 sports channel beIN SPORTS XTRA, as well as on YouTube and Facebook.

Games & Dates

April 24th - Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona (0-3) Date: November 19th, 2005

May 1st - FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid (3-3) Date: March 10th, 2007

May 8th - FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid (1-2) Date: April 21st, 2012 (Cristiano Ronaldo silences the Camp Nou with a last-gasp game-winner during a record season for Real Madrid - 100 points)

May 15th - Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona (2-6) Date: May 2nd, 2009 (The Catalans humiliate the Santiago Bernabeu in arguably the worst defeat in recent memory for Real Madrid in El Clasico.).

May 22th - Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona (4-2) Date: April 10th, 2005 (Los Galacticos dominate in a game that saw three Ballon d'Or winners score.)

May 29th - FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid (5-0) Date: November 29th, 2010 (The first Clasico during Jose Mourinho's reign in charge of Real Madrid ends with a stunning “manita” result.)