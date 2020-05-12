Thibaut Courtois clarified his comments regarding Barcelona, saying he never said Real Madrid should be named LaLiga champions.

The goalkeeper said last week Barca should not be awarded the title if the season was unable to be finished due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But LaLiga is aiming to finish its season and Quique Setien's men hold a two-point lead over Madrid with 11 games to play.

Courtois discussed his comments again on Monday and said he did not call for Madrid to be crowned champions.

"At no point did I say that Real Madrid had to be declared champions," he told Television Espanola.

"If the league ends, we're in a better position even if we lost to [Real] Betis.

"If we play the 11 remaining matches then I am confident that my team can win the league."

Courtois returned to training on Monday with LaLiga aiming to get back underway in mid-June.

The Belgium international was happy to be back, albeit in unusual circumstances due to COVID-19.

"It was good to go back to training a little," Courtois said. "But it was weird, different, but feeling the grass and training is better than nothing."