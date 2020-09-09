Chimy Avila has suffered an anterior ligament tear in his right knee, Osasuna have confirmed.
The incident occurred at the club's Tajonar training ground when the Argentine accidentally collided with Aridane Hernandez during a drill.
Avila missed most of the 2019-20 LaLiga season due to an ACL injury in his left knee.
🏥 PARTE MÉDICO | Las pruebas médicas confirman la rotura de ligamento cruzado del Chimy Ávila.@ClinicaNavarra @ACUNSA #ÁnimoChimy— C. A. OSASUNA (@CAOsasuna) September 9, 2020
Osasuna begin the 2020-21 LaLiga campaign on Saturday with an away trip to newly-promoted Cadiz.