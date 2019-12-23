Chimy Avila Scores Jaw-Dropping Goal December 23, 2019 18:22 0:56 min Osasuna's Chimy Avila holds off two Real Sociedad defenders, flicks the ball up for himself, and scores with a powerful header. Osasuna La Liga Ezequiel Avila -Latest Videos 0:56 min Chimy Avila Scores Jaw-Dropping Goal 0:37 min 'Madrid Don't Need a Ronaldo Type Player' 1:20 min Vidal Hints at Inter Move 0:37 min Bottom-Placed Espanyol Sack Machin 0:48 min Ancelotti: Zlatan Welcome at Everton 4:19 min Giggs: Bale Can Handle The Criticism 1:07 min Vieira Rejects Arsenal Job Rumors 0:39 min Courtois: "It Feels Like Two Points Dropped" 4:42 min Athletic Hold Madrid to Second Straight Stalemate 0:32 min Jovic Header Hits Athletic's Post