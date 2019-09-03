Javier Hernandez was in a buoyant mood on Monday after signing a three-year deal with Sevilla.

The Mexican international became Sevilla's twelfth signing of the summer after handing in a transfer request at West Ham last Friday due to a lack of playing time with the Premier League side.

"I always try and develop for a club that reached out to me," Hernandez told the Spanish media.

"What a fantastic opportunity to be at this great institution. They have shown great belief in me.

"I spoke to Miguel Layun a lot. I have only heard positive things about Sevilla FC, when I came to visit I fell in love with the city and the club".

"Like I said before, I have worked really hard to be here today. It wasn't easy and the deal was done right at the last minute.

"Everything worked out for me to be in this team. It's a glorious position to be in. So collectively we can do great things.''

Sevilla have enjoyed a positive start to the new LaLiga season, winning two and drawing one of their three opening matches to sit in third place in the standings.

Hernandez is confident he can make his mark on his new team, claiming he is "in the best form of my career at this moment."

The 31-year-old made 55 appearances for the Hammers in the Premier League, scoring 16 goals, including one this season in a 1-1 draw away to Brighton.