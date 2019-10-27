Sevilla vs. Getafe: Chicharito Squanders Chance to Score October 27, 2019 19:50 0:50 min A poor first touch takes Javier Hernandez away from the path of goal and allows Getafe's David Soria to deny the Sevilla striker. Sevilla La Liga Javier Hernandez -Latest Videos 3:29 min Granada Climb Top With Win Over Betis 1:22 min Vadillo Fires Granada Top of LaLiga 0:51 min Lampard Praises Hat-Trick Hero Pulisic 4:01 min Real Sociedad Beat 10-Man Celta 0:35 min Messi: Newell's Dream Unlikely 4:05 min Marquez Wins, Viñales Bins In Oz Shootout 0:58 min Simeone Calls For for Atletico Unity 1:09 min Fenerbahce Put Five Past Konyaspor 1:56 min Atletico Madrid Blank Athletic Club At Home 4:46 min Lyon Go Back To Winning Ways, Beat Metz, 2-0