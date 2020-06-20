Charles Scores Equalizer For Eibar To Make It 1-1 Against Getafe June 20, 2020 20:26 1:12 min Eibar get a goal just before halftime from Charles to make it 1-1 against Getafe. Eibar Highlights Getafe La Liga LaLiga Highlights Charles -Latest Videos 1:21 min COVID-19 Victims Honored At Wanda Metropolitano 1:12 min Report: Napoli After Lille's Osimhen And Gabriel 1:12 min Charles Nets Eibar Equalizer Against Getafe 1:03 min Peter Etebo Gives Getafe Opener Against Eibar 4:55 min Martinez Goal Gives Athletic 1-0 Win Over Betis 1:14 min Bayern Send Records Tumbling In Freiburg Win 0:55 min Iñigo Martínez Gives Athletic Club 1-0 Lead 5:56 min Espanyol Closer To Relegation With Levante Defeat 0:58 min Mijatovic: Real Madrid Must Keep Ramos 0:51 min Zidane Dismisses Pique Comments On Title Race