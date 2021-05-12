Nolito Condemns Getafe To More Uncertainty May 12, 2021 21:31 8:48 min Los Azulones remain in danger of dropping into the relegation zone after falling to a 1-0 defeat away to Celta Vigo. Nolito Highlights Celta de Vigo Getafe La Liga LaLiga Highlights -Latest Videos 12:02 min Atleti Edge Real Sociedad To Go Closer To Title 0:47 min Zubeldia Gets Goal Back For Real Sociedad 12:29 min Penalties Send PSG Past MHSC To CdF Final 1:02 min Delort Nets Late Montpellier Equalizer Against PSG 1:14 min Correa Doubles Atleti's Lead Over Real Sociedad 1:00 min Guardiola Nemesis Lahoz To Ref UCL Final 1:17 min Carrasco Scores Opener For Atleti Over Sociedad 0:48 min Mbappe Brace Restores PSG Lead Over Montpellier 7:57 min Huesca Grab Crucial Three Points Against Athletic 1:02 min Laborde Stunner Brings Montpellier Level With PSG