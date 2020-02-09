Celta De Vigo Gets Last-Minute Win Over Sevilla February 9, 2020 23:22 5:36 min It was a last-minute winner by Pione Sisto to give Celta de Vigo all three points in a 2-1 win over Sevilla and see them bounce out of the relegation zone in LaLiga. Sevilla Celta de Vigo La Liga LaLiga Highlights Iago Aspas Pione Sisto -Latest Videos 5:36 min Celta Vigo Gets Last-Minute 2-1 Win Over Sevilla 5:54 min Barca Edge Betis on Setien's Return 1:04 min Cavani Scores His 199th PSG Goal And Makes It 4-2 1:09 min Lenglet Heads Barca In Front Against Betis 0:59 min Dembele Gets Another Goal Back For Lyon 0:42 min Terrier Gets One Back For Lyon 1:14 min Own Goal From Marcal Makes It 3-0 To PSG 1:00 min Barcelona Equalize Through Busquets 1:09 min A Fast Kylian Mbappe Dinks Ball To Make It 2-0 PSG 1:16 min Fekir Fires Betis Back In Front