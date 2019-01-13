Dani Ceballos scored a late winning free-kick against his old club as Real Madrid battled to a 2-1 LaLiga victory at Real Betis.

Madrid had taken an early lead at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday thanks to a fine drive scored by Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric.

86.6% - 13 out of 15 @lukamodric10’s goals for @realmadriden in all competitions have been from outside the box. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/bJc9SmZtZE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 13, 2019

But Sergio Canales hit back with a goal that survived a lengthy VAR review to seemingly claim a point for Quique Setien's side.

Former Betis star Ceballos had other ideas, though, coming off the bench to net a 20-yard free-kick with two minutes to go to move Madrid up to fourth.