Dani Carvajal insisted Real Madrid could not worry about the likes of Neymar or Paul Pogba after the LaLiga giants were unable to sign the star duo.

Neymar and Pogba were linked with moves to Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively, but ended up staying when the transfer window closed on Monday.

Carvajal admitted Neymar's potential arrival was discussed at Madrid, although the right-back always had his doubts.

"You saw that one day he went to Barca, another day he came with us, another day he stayed," he told El Partidazo de COPE.

"We asked the Brazilians and they told us that he didn't know, I was in doubt. He is a top-five or top-three player. Such a player is welcome on any team."

And, with Pogba also not heading to the Santiago Bernabeu, Carvajal said Madrid needed to focus on the players that were part of their squad.

"Pogba sounded a lot too," he said. "The transfer dates close differently everywhere and in the end he has not arrived.

"We are who we are and we cannot think of someone who is not with us."

There was still something of a rebuild at Madrid, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes brought in.

Carvajal, whose team have collected five points from their opening three LaLiga games, said it was tough to make drastic changes at Madrid.

"There is always talk of revolution, but in a team like Real Madrid, where everyone wants to be and not everyone wants to leave, it's not easy," he said.

"Players have come to help us like Hazard, Militao, Mendy … and I think it is to complement a great workforce."