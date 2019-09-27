Barcelona have announced Carles Perez has agreed a new three-year deal.

Perez was in the last year of his contract but has committed his future to Camp Nou through to 2022.

[LATEST NEWS] ❗



Carles Pérez contract extension



More details 👉 https://t.co/DwO5qTPEDv pic.twitter.com/gIC7Ru2pm1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2019

Injuries to fellow attackers Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have led to more opportunities for Perez this term.

The 21-year-old has made five LaLiga appearances and scored his first Barcelona goal in the 5-2 rout of Real Betis.

Barcelona, seeking a third consecutive title under Ernesto Valverde, are sixth in the LaLiga table after a 2-1 win over Villarreal last time out.