The Locker Room - Can Atleti Recapture Their Form to Win LaLiga? April 13, 2021 17:35 4:44 min Diego Simeone's men hold a razor-thin lead at the top of the table after dropping seven points from their last four LaLiga outings. The Locker Room - Watch for free Mondays and Fridays @ 6pm ET / 3pm PT on beIN SPORTS XTRA Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone The Locker Room La Liga -Latest Videos 4:44 min Can Atleti Recapture Their Form to Win LaLiga? 4:50 min Diakhaby: Cala Should Be Punished for Racist Slur 4:08 min Would Beating Bayern Make PSG the Favorites? 0:44 min Sports Burst - Did Sevilla win El Clasico? 0:45 min Sergio Ramos Tests Positive for COVID-19 0:24 min Perez Re-Elected as Real Madrid President 4:08 min Mbappe Set For Another UCL Masterclass? 1:16 min Neymar: Mbappe Is PSG's Golden Boy 11:06 min Sevilla Edge Celta in Seven-Goal Thriller 1:30 min Papu Gomez Fires Sevilla Ahead