Following the steps of Olivier Giroud with AC Milan, Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea, and Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United more recently, Eduardo Camavinga had a flashy debut. He also scored in his first appearance with his new team, Real Madrid. The young French midfielder had the Blancos' fourth goal in the victory against Celta Vigo (5-2), on Sunday.

Transferred on the last day of the summer window from Rennes for an estimated forty million euros ($47.2m), the 18-year-old replaced Eden Hazard shortly after the hour mark. After just seven minutes, at 72' in the match, he opened his personal goal counter with 'Los Merengues.'

Luka Modric made a strong incursion into the opposing defense that he finished with his typical right-foot shot. His shot was blocked by Matias Dituro, but Camavinga was opportune taking the opportunity to catch the ball at close range. The former Rennes player put on a big smile while celebrating his goal.