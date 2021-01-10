Cadiz Get All Three Points Against Deportivo Alaves January 10, 2021 18:25 8:45 min Cadiz gets all three points in a 3-1 win over Alaves with Alex Fernandez, Choco Lozano and Alvaro Negredo going on target. Highlights La Liga Deportivo Alaves LaLiga Highlights Cadiz -Latest Videos 8:45 min Cadiz Get All Three Points Against Alaves 1:13 min Alvaro Negredo Makes It 3-1 To Cadiz 1:01 min Larin Pulls Besiktas Level Against Hatayspor 1:09 min Choco Lozano Restores Cadiz's Lead At 2-1 1:22 min Boupendza Restores Party Against Besiktas 0:57 min Aboubakar Golazo Powers Besiktas In Front 2:01 min Lopetegui Pens Two-Year Sevilla Extension 1:00 min Joselu Scores Penalty To Get Alaves' Equalizer 1:05 min Alex Fernandez Gives Cadiz 1-0 Lead 7:01 min Levante Rally For Comeback Win Over Eibar