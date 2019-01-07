Brahim Diaz put the finishing touches on his move from Manchester City to Real Madrid on Monday by coming through a medical.

Madrid announced Diaz had signed a six-and-a-half-year contract on Sunday for a reported initial fee of $19.5million. He will be presented by the club at 1330 local time.

City boss Pep Guardiola said the reigning Premier League champions had done "absolutely everything" to persuade the 19-year-old to sign a long-term contract extension as speculation mounted over Madrid's interest.

However, the versatile attacker has opted to further his career in his native Spain.

While Diaz has been signed with the long term in mind, Madrid desperately require a short-term lift after another desperate weekend.

Santiago Solari's men were beaten 2-0 at home by Real Sociedad and now trail arch-rivals and LaLiga leaders Barcelona - 2-1 winners at Getafe - by 10 points.

Monday's news agenda in Spain was also driven by footage that showed Gareth Bale leaving the Santiago Bernabeu with 12 minutes to go of the Sociedad game.

Bale, sidelined with a minor calf injury, was spotted speeding away from the ground with his team 1-0 down and attempting a late rally. That has led to several commentators questioning the Welshman's commitment to the European champions.