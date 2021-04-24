Boye Strikes In Elche's Win Over Levante To Escape Relegation Zone April 24, 2021 15:58 10:02 min Lucas Boye scored the only goal of the game to give Elche a 1-0 win over Levante to see them out of the LaLiga relegation zone. Highlights Levante La Liga LaLiga Highlights Elche Lucas Boye -Latest Videos 1:21 min Plano Opens Scoreline For Valladolid Over Cadiz 1:08 min Djaniny Doubles Trabzonspor Lead Over Karagumruk 5:23 min Is Expanding The Champions League A Good Idea? 7:17 min Should Clubs Be Punished For Joining Super League? 8:17 min Who Has The Easiest Path To The LaLiga Title? 10:02 min Boye Strikes In Elche's Win Over Levante 7:28 min Charbonnier Brace Leads Brest Past Saint-Etienne 0:50 min Charbonnier Gives Brest Late Lead Over ASSE 1:14 min Boye Opens Scoreline For Elche 0:48 min Charbonnier Brings Brest Level With Saint-Eteinne