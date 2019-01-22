Kevin-Prince Boateng described new Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi as the "best player in the world" during his unveiling at the Camp Nou.

The Ghana international completed a shock loan move to the La Liga champions on Monday.

Boateng, 31, joined Barca on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo for the rest of the season, with an $9 million purchase option included.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham midfielder said it was a "dream" to get an opportunity to play for Barca.

"I'm very happy. It's a big honor to be here and have the possibility to play for this great club," Boateng told Barca TV.

"For every kid who starts to play football I think it is a dream to play for a club like Barcelona, so for every player and especially for me it's a big dream come true."

About the Catalan club's iconic number 10, Boateng was effusive in his praise: "The best player is Messi - in the entire world.

"It's the truth. He's the best player in this world — in every world. He's showed why in the last 10 years.

Boateng only arrived at Sassuolo from Eintracht Frankfurt in July last year, making 15 appearances for the club.