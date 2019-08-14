Real Betis have completed the signing of Borja Iglesias from Espanyol in a deal with €28 million ($31 million/£26 million).

Iglesias scored 20 goals in 43 matches for Espanyol last season, including 17 in La Liga, in his first real run in the Spanish top flight.

Prior to that, the 26-year-old forward had featured primarily in the second division, where he scored double-digit goals in each of his five campaigns.