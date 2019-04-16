Real Betis have announced the signing of Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent basis from Paris Saint-Germain.

Since joining Los Verdiblancos on loan at the beginning of the season, the Argentina international has impressed scoring 15 goals and providing 4 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Betis CEO Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan confirmed in November the club's intention to pay the required $25million fee after being "convinced" by his performances.

Lo Celso made 38 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1 after arriving from boyhood club Rosario Central in 2016.

Betis sit ninth in LaLiga with six games to play.