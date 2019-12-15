Karim Benzema rescued Real Madrid at the death with a stoppage-time equalizer that salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Valencia, but they missed the chance to go into El Clasico top of the table.

Madrid looked to be heading for a deserved defeat when Carlos Soler netted with 12 minutes to go, but Benzema smashed in from close range right at the end, meaning Los Blancos head into Wednesday's clash with bitter rivals Barcelona level on 35 points with them.

1 - @realmadriden's Thibaut Courtois is the second goalkeeper to have a shot on target in @LaLigaEN this season, after Leganés’ Juan Soriano against Levante. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/kndWcJJj50 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 15, 2019

Madrid started with the greater purpose but failed to make the most of their opportunities, offering encouragement to Valencia, who threatened several times through Ferran Torres.

Much of the second half was cagier, with clear-cut chances less frequent, but Soler finished off a swift move to finally open the scoring, before Madrid avoided defeat with one of the last kicks of the game – Benzema saving Zinedine Zidane's men.