Karim Benzema paid tribute to Vinicius Junior following Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe on Tuesday.

The Frenchman opened the scoring at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano by guiding a pass from 20-year-old past David Soria.

"It was a good goal," Benzema said after the game.

"It was a good cross from Vinicius, I attacked the ball and it ended up in the back of the net.

"We played with a lot of belief. It's always a difficult game against Getafe, but we played really well today."

The pair's relationship came under scrutiny earlier in the season following a Champions League game against Borussia Monchengladbach when footage from French broadcaster Telefoot appeared to pick up Benzema making disparaging comments about Vinicius.

"Brother, don't pass to him," Benzema purportedly told fellow Frenchman Ferland Mendy. "On my mother's life, he is playing against us."