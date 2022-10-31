Karim Benzema returned to individual training ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Celtic, having missed Los Blancos' past three games.

The Ballon d'Or winner sat out league meetings with Sevilla and Girona, as well as a Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig, after suffering from muscular fatigue in his left leg.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti recently revealed Benzema had undergone tests that came back clear, but the Champions League holders have been unwilling to take any risks with his fitness.

Benzema limped out of Madrid's 3-0 win at Celtic in September with a knee injury, and defending World Cup champions France will be watching on with interest as he prepares to return from his latest setback.

On Monday, a club statement revealed Benzema and Aurelien Tchouameni – who missed Sunday's draw with Girona due to a muscle injury – had trained individually ahead of Wednesday's match.

Benzema has missed five of Madrid's 12 games in LaLiga this season but has found the net five times in his seven appearances in the competition.