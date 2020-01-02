beIN SPORTS Exclusive: Daniel Wass January 2, 2020 22:54 3:50 min Valencia's Daniel Wass spoke with beIN SPORTS about life with Los Che, last season's Copa del Rey victory, his Ligue 1 past and more. Copa del Rey Daniel Wass Interviews Valencia Celta de Vigo La Liga -Latest Videos 3:50 min beIN SPORTS Exclusive: Daniel Wass 1:48 min Report: West Ham Prepare Gabigol Bid 26:45 min Sports Burst - Is Umtiti Gunner Leave Barca? 1:51 min Espanyol Find Hope Ahead of Barca Clash 0:29 min Alisson Wins 2019 Samba d’Or Award 1:04 min Lyon Insist Dembele Not For Sale 0:39 min Pulisic Welcomes Competition At Chelsea 0:58 min Villas-Boas Eyeing Dakar Rally Return 1:55 min Arteta Not Considering Aubameyang Departure 1:55 min January's Biggest Potential Transfers