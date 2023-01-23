Pablo Barrios signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid running until 2028 and has been promoted to the senior squad.

The 19-year-old made his LaLiga debut off the bench in a 3-2 defeat to Cadiz in October before featuring in the final Champions League group-stage match against Porto just a few days later.

Since the mid-season pause for the World Cup, Barrios has made an impression in Diego Simeone's side with goals in the Copa del Rey victories against Arenteiro and Real Oviedo.

The teenager earned a first LaLiga start in last month's 2-0 victory over Elche and was named in the starting line-up for the 1-0 defeat to Barcelona on January 8.

In total, Barrios has featured in six of Atletico's seven games across all competitions since the World Cup, four of which have come as a starter.

Barrios joined Atletico's academy in 2018 from rivals Real Madrid.