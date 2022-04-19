Barcelona will not 'throw in the towel' in LaLiga title race, claims Laporta April 19, 2022 21:15 1:14 min Barcelona will not 'throw in the towel' in LaLiga title race, claims Laporta FC Barcelona Joan Laporta -Latest Videos 0:56 min Laporta points finger at Barca fans 1:14 min Laporta: Barca will not give up 0:59 min United confirm Ronaldo applause 1:09 min Poch saddened by disconnect between PSG and fans 3:24 min Reasons to watch PSG tomorrow against Angers 1:21 min Tuchel: Lukaku needs one moment 0:46 min Ancelotti: Title race not over 1:53 min Tuchel tells Chelsea to 'push' 0:59 min Ronaldo to miss Liverpool game 0:19 min Rangnick: Man Utd have plenty to do