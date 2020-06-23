Quique Setien has named a full strength starting XI ahead of Barcelona's clash against Athletic Club at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann will start together for the first time in LaLiga as the Catalans look to provisionally reclaim top spot in the title race.

Another notable inclusion is that of Arthur Melo in midfield.

Barca are reportedly trying to get the Brazilian midfielder to accept a move to Juventus over the next few days as they attempt to raise money ahead of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Gaizka Garitano will look to stretch his unbeaten run against Barcelona as Athletic Club coach to four games (2 wins, 1 draw).

The Basques sit tenth in the table, six points shy of the European places.

ALINEACIÓN I El once elegido por Gaizka Garitano para enfrentarse al @FCBarcelona_es esta noche en el Camp Nou ⚔️



