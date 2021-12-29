Barcelona trio Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi have all tested positive for COVID-19, which has brought the total number of cases at the Camp Nou club to seven and added a further selection headache for head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves all tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Dani Alves would not have been registered for the Mallorca game on Sunday 2nd January, while Gavi was suspended, but the other five will all miss that Spanish La Liga match, which will mark Barcelona's first contest back after the mid-season break.

With midfielder Sergio Busquets also suspended, forward Sergio Aguero now retired and a growing injury list, the fact several players will be absent through COVID-19 has left Xavi with a thin squad to choose from.