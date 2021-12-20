Barcelona trained in the Catalan capital on Monday, on the eve of a trip to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and a showdown with high-flying Sevilla in La Liga.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez described their opponents as "a sensational team" as he looked ahead to a match that could end up with Barcelona moving into fourth place in the table from their current seventh if they can pocket all three points.

However, Sevilla have the chance to close to within three points of leaders Real Madrid and their record at home so far this season suggests they have every reason to be confident of doing so.

Julen Lopetegui's men are unbeaten on home soil, winning seven of their eight games to date and drawing the other.