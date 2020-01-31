Barcelona have signed Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes Siqueira from Palmeiras.

The $7.75m deal will see the 21-year-old remain in Brazil until July 2020.

FC Barcelona club statement:

FC Barcelona and Palmeiras have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Matheus Fernandes Siqueira and he will join the Club on 1 July 2020.

The transfer fee will be 7 million euros plus 3 million in add on and the player will sign a five year contract that will take him up to the end of the 2024/25 season and his buy out clause is set at 300 million euros.

Matheus Fernandes Siquiera was born on 30 June 1998 in Itaboraí in Brazil. The midfielder started his career in the youth teams at Botafogo and made his first team debut in 2016 for the Brazilian club. In two years with the team he made 76 appearances, scoring twice and providing four assists in which time he also claimed the Carioca championship with Botafogo. In 2019 he made the move to Palmeiras where he has played 11 matches, scoring once. Matheus Fernandes made two appearances for the Brazil U17 team and two for the U20 side also.

Matheus Fernandes stands out for his defensive qualities in midfield and his ability to bring the ball out from the back. His usual position is as the holding midfielder due to his excellent skills at winning the ball back. The Brazilian is a well rounded midfielder with an excellent right foot.

The move for Fernandes marks Barcelona's second move on transfer deadline day, following the signing of Francisco Trincao from Braga.