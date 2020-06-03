Barcelona's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, visited the club's first team squad on May 23 to explain that the club's dire financial situation could result in the players taking a second pay cut, according to Catalunya Radio.

Bartomeu, along with the club's CEO Óscar Grau, reportedly proposed a salary reduction of €10million ($11.2m) to help balance the books.

The first team squad agreed to take a 70% pay cut in March due to the financial strain put on the club by the coronavirus pandemic.

The players have yet to make an announcement about the proposed salary decrease.

Barcelona are poised to return to LaLiga action on June 13 when they host Real Mallorca at the Camp Nou.