Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza is set to miss the start of the 2021-22 LaLiga campaign due to an injury sustained on Olympics duty with Spain.

The 22-year-old featured three times for beaten finalists Spain in Tokyo, including in their quarter-final win against Ivory Coast when damaging his hamstring.

Mingueza underwent a scan at Barcelona's medical centre on Tuesday and it was confirmed he is set for a short spell on the sidelines.

Barcelona did not provide a timeframe for Mingueza's recovery, but reports from Spain suggest that he is facing around two weeks out.

The Barca academy product made 39 appearances at club level last season, 27 of those coming in LaLiga as the Catalan giants finished behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Mingueza won more tackles per 90 minutes (1.56) than any Barcelona player in the league in 2020-21.

It is the latest blow for Ronald Koeman, who is having to deal with the unexpected departure of Lionel Messi and Monday's news that new striker Sergio Aguero will be out for 10 weeks with a calf injury.

Barcelona begin the post-Messi era with a home match against Real Sociedad on Sunday, before travelling to Athletic Bilbao the following weekend.