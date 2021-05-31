Barcelona have completed the signing of Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old underwent a medical at Camp Nou on Monday before signing a two-year contract with the Blaugrana.

Barca moved for Aguero after City's decision to let the striker go at the end of his contract, bringing to an end his trophy-laden ten-year spell in Manchester.

Club statement:

"Barcelona and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club from 1 July when his contract with Manchester City expires.

"The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy out clause is set at 100 million euros.

"Barça will not be his first experience of playing in La Liga. In 2006 he left Independiente for Atlético Madrid and quickly made his name as one of the best strikers in Europe, winning a Europa League title in 2010, the UEFA Super Cup in 2011 before adding to his collection of honours in England with Manchester City."