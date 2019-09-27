Barcelona are without Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi for their LaLiga trip to Getafe.

Messi was already expected to miss out after sustaining a thigh injury against Villarreal in midweek, when he made his first start of the season.

[INJURY NEWS] Ansu Fati has a tendon problem in his right knee and will miss Saturday's game at Getafe. More details ▶ https://t.co/YmlVT183c5 pic.twitter.com/0IVPbC3nJL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 27, 2019

Teenager Fati will be joining the club captain in the treatment room after Barca confirmed he sits out the trip due to a right knee injury.

MESSI: BARCELONA MUST BRING FATI ON "GRADUALLY"

Messi and Fati being absent means there is a place in Ernesto Valverde's 19-man squad for Carles Perez, who signed a new three-year deal on Friday.

Barcelona have only won six of their last 14 LaLiga away games without Messi, losing six times and drawing twice.

However, their 10 LaLiga wins at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez is more than any other side.