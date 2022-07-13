Barcelona have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Leeds United to sign Raphinha.

The deal is reportedly worth up to €67million (£56.57m). Raphinha's move is subject to a medical being completed.

Chelsea and Arsenal were both heavily linked with the former Sporting CP attacker, with the Blues striking a deal with Leeds in late June to bring the winger to Stamford Bridge.

However, reports suggested that Raphinha was prioritizing a move to Barca, with Blaugrana president Joan Laporta announcing "he wants to come".

Xavi's side are contending with well-documented financial issues, with Laporta revealing new signings Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen could only be registered after salary adjustments.

But Barca have seemingly made further alterations to secure the services of Raphinha, who is set to sign a five-year deal.

Raphinha scored 11 times in the Premier League for Leeds in his last season, after netting six goals in the 2020-21 season following his arrival from Rennes.

That marked his best return in front of goal since he struck 15 times in the 2017-18 campaign of Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

Indeed, since making his Leeds debut, he has directly contributed to 29 Premier League goals, scoring 17 times and managing 12 assists, at least five more than any team-mates in the period.

Xavi will hope Raphinha can continue his scoring form when Barca open their LaLiga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on August 13.