Barcelona responded to their shock midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool with a lethargic 2-0 win over Getafe at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The LaLiga champions, who were knocked out at Anfield after letting slip a three-goal advantage from the first leg, seemed to still be struggling in the aftermath against opponents aiming for a top-four finish.

Arturo Vidal capitalised on one of the few opportunities Barca carved out in a game played at a leisurely pace, with Ernesto Valverde's men in no mood to over-exert themselves having wrapped up the title two weeks earlier.

Lionel Messi forced an own goal by Djene Dakonam in the closing minutes to seal a result that allowed Valencia, who won at home against Deportivo Alaves, to leapfrog Getafe in the table.