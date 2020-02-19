Martin Braithwaite joining Barcelona would be unfair to Leganes, according to Andres Cordero.

Leganes' majority shareholder, Felipe Moreno, confirmed that Barca have contacted the relegation-threatened club about signing the Danish striker following reports that La Liga had granted the Catalans special dispensation to sign a new player despite the transfer window being closed.

Barcelona are believed to be prepared to match the $19.4 million buyout clause in the Danish striker's contract to bolster their squad following season-ending injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

With six La Liga goals to his name, Braithwaite is Los Pepineros' main attacking threat, and the team's dependency on the 31-year-old was further compounded by the departure of Youssef En-Nesyri to Sevilla during the January transfer window.

Leganes sit 19th in the table on 19 points, while Barcelona sit second on 52 points.