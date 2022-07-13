Joan Laporta says Ousmane Dembele's new contract will be confirmed this week after Barcelona agreed a deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds United.

Raphinha arrived in Spain for a medical on Wednesday after Barca revealed an agreement in principle had been reached for the winger to sign for a reported fee of €67million (£56.57m).

Dembele became a free agent at the end of last month after his contract with the Catalan giants expired, but Laporta says the France winger will be staying at Camp Nou in another big boost for head coach Xavi.

Ahead of Barca's friendly against Olot, Laporta told reporters: "This week we will present Dembele and Raphinha."

Laporta added: "We are doing everything we can, it is not easy, but we are working very well. I congratulate how the football department is working, with Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff to the front."

He added: "We have come to Olot to hold a meeting of the board of directors. There will be time to talk about that."

Laporta refused to comment on a potential move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, however.

Francisco Trincao left Barca on Wednesday to join Sporting CP on a season-long loan deal, with the option to make the move permanent.