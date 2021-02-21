Ronald Koeman has opted to go with the exact same line-up that started in Tuesday's 4-1 to Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona's clash against Cadiz at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele will start together up front as the Blaugrana look to capitalize on Atletico Madrid's shock defeat to Levante by closing the gap on the LaLiga leaders to six points, with a game in hand.

Gerard Pique, making his first league start since suffering an ACL knee injury in November, will partner Clement Lenglet in the center of defense, with Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba playing either side of the backline.

Meanwhile, Cadiz coach Alvaro Cervera makes three changes to the side that lost 4-0 to Athletic Club on Monday, with Ruben Sobrino replacing Anthony Lozano in attack alongside Alvaro Negredo.

