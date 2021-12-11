Barcelona trained under head coach Xavi as they aim to bounce back from two straight defeats when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Osasuna on Sunday.

After losing 1-0 to Real Betis last weekend, Barca then failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League when they suffered a 3-0 rout at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Currently in seventh place in the league, Barca are 16 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid but only six points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, meaning a top-four finish is still a possibility.

Xavi will be attempting to turn the tide for his side as they seek to win away from home for only the second time this season.

But a lengthy injury list includes Sergio Aguero, Jordi Alba and Memphis Depay, while Dani Alves won't be eligible to play until early in the new year.

Meanwhile a win for Osasuna, who have not beaten Barca on home soil in La Liga since 2012, would move them above Barcelona in the table.