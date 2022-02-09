Barcelona will appeal the red card shown to Dani Alves during their 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday.

Alves was shown a straight red card in the 69th minute following a VAR review after he caught Yannick Carrasco in the calf with his studs.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) competition committee announced on Wednesday that the veteran right-back had been handed a two-game ban because he "would not have had the opportunity to have won the ball" with his tackle.

That would rule him out of the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday, as well as the trip to Valencia the following week.

However, Barca confirmed they would contest the decision with the appeals committee in the hope of having the suspension reduced.