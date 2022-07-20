Barcelona new signing Raphinha believes the club's system favours his style of play, after he shone on his debut in a 6-0 win over Inter Miami.

The Brazilian winger played the first half against the MLS side, scoring Barca's second goal and assisting two more, describing it as "one of the best" debuts he has ever had.

Raphinha arrived from Leeds United in one of the Blaugrana's bigger deals of this transfer window, and immediately looked at home in their colours in Florida.

With the promise of a restorative campaign ahead at Camp Nou this term, the Selecao star does not fear that adapting to life at the club will be a problem, saying his approach to the game slots in neatly within their tactics.

"I don't think [it will be a problem], because it's a system that favours my style of play," he stated. "I already have the skill for playing wide as a winger.

"I came here, just like the rest did, to help Barca. I know that Barca can help me a lot, and the players. So, I think one helps the other and that's how we get the results.

"It's certainly very easy when you play with high-quality players, like the ones we have in our squad. Everything becomes much easier.

"Obviously, I'm adapting to the team's style of play, and I think they're going to help me a lot, and I'll do my best to help everyone."

Raphinha was arguably the pick of the players for Barca against Miami, and admitted that his dream debut was something he had hoped for - particular with a pre-season iteration of El Clasico against Real Madrid looming next.

"I am very happy to be able to score my first goal and to be able to play a good game," he added. "Obviously when you make your debut, you try to put in a good performance, and it was one of the best debuts I've ever had.

"I am very happy, and I hope to continue contributing to the team. Of course, playing a Clasico, we always want to score against the rival, and I really want to play these games, which for me are the best.

"By scoring goals we can achieve victory, which is the most important thing and helps us maintain confidence for the rest of the season."