Real Madrid may have run into its toughest opponent of the season: COVID-19.

An outbreak of the virus has infected six Madrid players. The club said Thursday that Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin were infected, a day after both midfielder Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.

Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, son of Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, was also hit by the virus.

The club did not mention the health status of any of those infected.