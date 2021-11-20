Atletico Madrid left it late to take advantage of a slip-up by LaLiga title rivals Sevilla as Felipe's header secured a 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Sevilla went top of LaLiga earlier in the day with a 2-2 draw against Alaves, an injury-time equaliser sending them to the summit.

But they and Real Sociedad are now just two points above Atletico, who claimed victory from their one of only two efforts on target at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Felipe rose to meet Yannick Carrasco's near-post corner and turn it home, providing a dramatic finish to what had otherwise been a dour encounter on Saturday.