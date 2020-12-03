Luis Suarez will resume training with his Atletico Madrid teammates on Friday after the club announced he has returned a negative coronavirus test.

The Uruguay international has missed Atletico's last four matches after he contracted COVID-19 while away on international duty last month.

In his absence Atletico have won two LaLiga matches 1-0 – including against his former club Barcelona – and drawn Champions League games 0-0 and 1-1 against Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayern Munich respectively.

Suarez's match fitness will be assessed by head coach Diego Simeone to determine whether the 33-year-old can feature in Atletico's league fixture at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Our striker @LuisSuarez9 is to join the rest of the team tomorrow after testing negative in @LaLigaEN's official PCR test.



ℹ https://t.co/vCMi8Zras0 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 3, 2020

"Luis Suarez will join the group training sessions of the first team tomorrow after having tested negative in the official LaLiga PCR test," read a statement from Atletico on Thursday.

"The Uruguayan, after overcoming COVID-19 and complying with all health protocols, is reintegrated into the group and will be under Diego Simeone's control again."

Suarez had been in fine form for Atletico this season with five goals in his first six LaLiga appearances since he joined from Barca for a nominal fee in September.

The striker's 1.2 goals per 90 minutes is the highest of any player in the division to have played at least three matches, with Valencia's Manu Vallejo (1.02) next best.

Atletico Madrid vs. Valladolid

Saturday @ 12:20pm ET / 9:30am PT on beIN SPORTS