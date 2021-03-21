LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid face second-from-bottom Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, looking to reestablish a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Diego Simeone has made three changes to the starting line-up that lost at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar and Mario Hermoso step in for Joao Felix, Saul Niguez and Renan Lodi, respectively.

Speaking ahead of the game, Simeone shouldered the blame for the Rojiblancos' exit from the Champions League: "They [the players] get behind all the ideas that we propose.

"The one that I have to make demands of is me because it is clear that the responsibility is mine."

Atletico were beaten 3-0 on aggregate against Chelsea in the round of 16 with Simeone insisting that his players are "giving absolutely everything" and that he would mark their efforts at ten out of ten.

Meanwhile, Alaves will look to snap a five-game winless streak to provisionally climb out of relegation zone.